Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu Meets President Tinubu in Abu Dhabi as Father Shares Moment

Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu was the focus of a high-level engagement with Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abu Dhabi, an encounter that coincided with Khalifa’s birthday and added personal significance to Nigeria’s presence at the global forum.

Okay News reports that the meeting was shared publicly by Abdul Samad Rabiu, Khalifa’s father and Nigerian industrialist, who posted photographs and a message reflecting on the moment.

In the post, Abdul Samad Rabiu wrote, “It was truly an honour to be received by His Excellency, Mr President, today in Abu Dhabi during Sustainability Week, alongside Khalifa as he celebrates his birthday making the moment even more special for us.”

He also extended goodwill to the country, stating, “We extend our heartfelt wishes for a Happy New Year and continue to pray for peace, unity, and lasting prosperity for our country.”

The message further praised President Tinubu’s leadership, adding, “We sincerely appreciate His Excellency’s dedication and leadership, and pray that God continues to grant him wisdom, good health, and strength as he leads our nation.”

Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu and his father, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, were part of Nigeria’s delegation to the prestigious sustainability summit, which serves as a platform for advancing global partnerships on renewable energy, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

The BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates with interests in manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture, has been increasingly active in sustainability initiatives across West Africa.

The presence of both Abdul Samad Rabiu and his son Khalifa at the event underscores the family’s commitment to engaging with global conversations on environmental stewardship and economic transformation.