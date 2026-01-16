Tanzania’s President Apologises for Election Internet Blackout, Frees 1,787 Detainees

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has officially addressed the controversies surrounding Tanzania’s October 2025 general elections, expressing regret over the government-mandated internet shutdown. During a high-level briefing with the international diplomatic community in Dodoma, the President noted that the six-day digital blackout was a difficult measure implemented to preserve national security during a period of intense civil unrest.

Okay News reports that the President also utilized the occasion to announce a major act of clemency, granting pardons to 1,787 individuals convicted of offenses related to the electoral violence. These individuals were reportedly involved in the demonstrations that erupted following the announcement of the election results, which saw the incumbent secure a landslide victory amid heavy criticism from international observers and opposition groups.

The 2025 elections were marked by the exclusion of prominent opposition figures and the detention of key political leaders, leading to a period of instability that rights groups claim resulted in significant casualties. While President Hassan defended the security crackdown as a necessary step to protect the state and the diplomatic community, she acknowledged the profound disruptions the period caused for both local citizens and foreign partners.

Currently, an independent commission of inquiry is actively examining the circumstances surrounding the post-election violence and the government’s subsequent response.