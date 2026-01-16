Davido Rejects Paternity Claim, Says All DNA Tests Came Back Negative

Renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has firmly rejected renewed paternity claims involving a teenager, Anuoluwapo Michelle Adeleke. The dispute resurfaced after the girl and her mother, Grace Ayotomide, went public on social media requesting a DNA test to establish her identity, claiming years of bullying and mental anguish.

The singer revealed that he has already undergone five separate DNA tests to address these allegations, all of which returned negative results.

Okay News reports that Davido chose three of the medical facilities involved, while the claimants selected the remaining two, ensuring a comprehensive verification process that ultimately cleared him of the claims.

In a strongly worded statement on social media, Davido expressed his frustration with the persistent allegations, insisting that the matter had been scientifically settled. He emphasized that his family maintains a strict policy regarding lineage and that he was even encouraged by his father to undergo the testing to provide finality to the situation.

The teenager had previously shared her struggles with her identity, stating that she had reached out privately to the singer before taking the matter to the public domain. However, Davido’s latest response indicates that he considers the case closed, citing the lack of any biological link according to the multiple clinical reports.