Alleged N110bn Fraud: Kogi Tax Board Paid Consultant N1.1bn in 8 Months – EFCC Witness

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
2 Min Read

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness told an Abuja court that the Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue (KSIRS) paid over N1.1 billion in commissions to tax consultant Bespoke Business Solutions Limited within eight months in 2019.

Okay News reports that David Ajoma, a banker, gave the testimony during the trial of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, Umar Shuaibu Oricha, and Abdulsalam Hudu, who are facing charges of criminal breach of trust involving N110.446 billion.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel Kemi Pinheiro SAN, Ajoma presented bank statements from Bespoke Business Solutions Limited’s Sterling Bank account, showing multiple large credit entries from KSIRS in 2019.

He stated that N952.4 million was withdrawn from the account within the same period, leaving a balance of N212.525 million.

Ajoma confirmed that prior to the tax consultancy engagement, the account held just over N2 million, but inflows surged once the business began.

Under cross-examination by Joseph Daudu SAN (counsel to Bello and Oricha), the witness admitted that the name “Kogi State Government” did not appear in the transactions.

He also confirmed that the account belonged to the customer, who could make withdrawals freely within Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) limits: N5 million maximum for individuals and N10 million for corporate entities per transaction.

Ajoma said the consultant’s multiple withdrawals did not breach CBN regulations, and no suspicious activity report was filed.

He further acknowledged that neither Yahaya Bello nor his co-defendants appeared in the bank statements as beneficiaries of any withdrawals.

The witness also clarified that the Kogi State Government and the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service are separate entities.

Justice Maryanne Anenih adjourned the trial to February 10 for continuation.

