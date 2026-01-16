FG Installs CCTV on Second Niger Bridge, Bans Sand Mining on River Niger

The Federal Government has commissioned a CCTV monitoring centre on the Second Niger Bridge and banned sand mining within a 10-kilometre radius of the River Niger to protect both the First and Second Niger Bridges.

Okay News reports that Minister of Works Senator David Umahi made the announcement in Asaba on Friday during the commissioning of the CCTV facility.

Umahi said the Federal Executive Council approved the mining ban as part of measures to safeguard critical federal infrastructure nationwide.

He clarified that tolling on the Second Niger Bridge will not begin until all access roads in Anambra and Delta States are completed.

The minister explained that the CCTV centre will ensure security along the federal highway without physical checkpoints.

“There will be no security checkpoints on the road. Police and other security agencies will monitor from the CCTV centre and provide rapid response to emergencies within five minutes,” Umahi said.

He directed the Delta State Police Command to enforce the sand mining ban and arrest any violators.

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof Epiphany Azinge, commended the government for completing the Second Niger Bridge and highlighted its socio-economic benefits.

Chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and Igwe of Obosi, Chidubem Iweka, noted that the bridge has reduced traffic on the First Niger Bridge and eased movement during and after Christmas.

He welcomed the CCTV installation for boosting commuter confidence and called for the speedy completion of access roads to the Second Niger Bridge.