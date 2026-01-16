Nigerian Army Repels Coordinated Terrorist Attacks In North East Region

Troops of the Nigerian Army, the land warfare component of the Nigerian Armed Forces responsible for national territorial defense, have successfully repelled coordinated terrorist attacks across two locations in Nigeria’s North East geopolitical zone, reinforcing ongoing counterterrorism operations in the region.

According to a statement circulated through the official social media communications platform of the Nigerian Army, terrorists launched an early morning ambush on a military patrol base situated in Sabon Gari within Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State in North East Nigeria.

Military officials disclosed that troops swiftly confronted the attackers, while reinforcements from Gulak and a Battalion Quick Reaction Force provided additional combat support against the advancing militants. The statement indicated that the assault was neutralised without troop casualties or equipment loss, and subsequent clearance operations were conducted to sweep the area for improvised explosive devices to protect soldiers and civilian residents. Okay News reports

Later in the afternoon, armed terrorists launched a multi-pronged offensive against Forward Operating Base Azir located in Borno State in North East Nigeria, prompting an intensified counter-assault by ground forces supported by the Air Component of the Nigerian Armed Forces through aerial strikes and surveillance coordination.

Military accounts revealed that after over one hour of sustained firefight, the terrorists withdrew, leaving behind several weapons and ammunition including a sixty millimeter mortar tube, mortar bombs, heavy machine gun ammunition and multiple seven point six two millimeter North Atlantic Treaty Organization rounds.

Officials also confirmed that rocket-propelled grenade detonations caused damage to troop transport vehicles as well as the base’s closed circuit camera control infrastructure. Despite the damage, military personnel maintained operational dominance throughout the engagement.

Intelligence-led pursuit operations later identified fleeing militants, enabling follow-up strikes that resulted in heavy casualties for the attackers while significantly degrading their fighting capacity and mobility within the region.

Authorities stressed that ongoing counterterrorism initiatives remain focused on safeguarding civilian populations, dismantling insurgent networks and stabilising the North East region until all threats are fully neutralised.