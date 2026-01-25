Kwankwaso Hosts Supporters In Kano After Party Turmoil In State

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a senior figure in Nigeria’s New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has received a solidarity delegation from Nasarawa Local Government Area, a local council in Kano State in northern Nigeria.

The visit took place on Sunday, 25 January 2026, at Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano, the capital city of Kano State and one of Nigeria’s largest commercial centres.

In a message shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the NNPP leader thanked the visitors and said their support stood out at a time of political tension in the state. Okay News reports that Kwankwaso described the delegation as steadfast despite what he called recent difficulties affecting his supporters.

“I reaffirmed my profound appreciation for their unwavering courage and determination. Despite the recent trials that have tested the faith and fortitude of many, they have chosen to stand firmly with us, not for personal gain, but for the collective progress and well-being of our people,” he said.

Kwankwaso has remained a major political force in Kano State since leaving office, with a strong grassroots base linked to the Kwankwasiyya movement, a political organisation and ideology widely associated with his leadership style and social welfare messaging across parts of northern Nigeria.

He said the group’s continued loyalty was tied to their commitment to those ideals, and he urged supporters to remain focused as events unfold within the party and the wider political space.

“Together, we remain resolute in upholding and advancing the timeless ideals of Kwankwasiyya. The journey continues, and victory is assured by the grace of God and the will of the people,” Kwankwaso added.

The solidarity visit came against the backdrop of internal disagreements within the NNPP in Kano. On Friday, 23 January 2026, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the state’s current leader in Nigeria’s federal system, was reported to be among several elected officials who left the party.

Those reported to have resigned also included 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, the state legislature, eight members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country’s National Assembly, and 44 local government chairmen. The exits were linked to unresolved leadership disputes and ongoing legal challenges involving the party.

Kano politics is closely watched nationally because of the state’s large population and influence in Nigeria’s elections, and the developments have added to uncertainty around the NNPP’s unity and future structure in the state.

Kwankwaso did not announce any immediate next steps, but his statement signalled an effort to reassure loyal supporters that his political base remains intact despite the reported departures.