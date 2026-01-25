‘Removing Shettima Won’t Help APC Win the North in 2027,’ Minister Says

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, has emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining the current religious and regional balance on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Speaking on the Mic On Show with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, the minister cautioned that the ruling party must respect established voting patterns in Northern Nigeria to ensure continued electoral success.

Musawa’s comments come amid growing speculation regarding potential changes to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ticket as the 2027 general elections approach. She argued that the inclusion of a Northern Muslim remains a non-negotiable factor for securing support in the core northern states, highlighting the deep-seated political culture of the region.

Okay News reports that the minister identified Vice President Kashim Shettima’s presence on the ticket as vital to the party’s stability. She suggested that replacing him with a candidate who does not represent the Hausa, Fulani, or Kanuri Muslim demographics could create significant political hurdles and alienate voters in key states like Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina.

According to the minister, politics in the core North is viewed as a way of life, with citizens participating heavily every four years to exercise their influence. Musawa warned that any attempt to “toy with the construct” of the current presidency would likely result in electoral consequences, as suggested changes often fail to account for the grassroots realities of northern political engagement.

Beyond internal party dynamics, the minister also assessed the current state of the Nigerian opposition. She described the opposition landscape as “overcrowded” and lacking the cohesion necessary to challenge the incumbency of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

Musawa noted that with multiple figures vying for the same leadership spots, the opposition is currently facing a “recipe for political failure.”

Despite this confident outlook, Musawa clarified that the APC is not becoming complacent. While she expressed doubt that the current opposition could unseat the president, she acknowledged that a healthy opposition is essential for a thriving democracy. The ruling party, she noted, remains focused on consolidating its base and delivering on its mandates ahead of the next election cycle.