Lagos Governor Pledges Infrastructure Focus For Economic Growth

The Lagos State Government has promised to focus on infrastructure to boost the economy. This commitment aims to improve life quality through climate-adaptive investments. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this pledge at a recent event in Lagos, Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the Governor spoke at the 2026 Nigeria Construction and Real Estate Outlook. The event was organized by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). RICS is a global body that promotes high standards in the built environment.

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, represented the Governor. He stated that infrastructure is the architecture of growth, not just an accessory. He noted that infrastructure quality determines how cities expand and develop. He added that it decides if growth is inclusive for everyone.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, faces unique challenges due to rapid urbanization. Sanwo-Olu noted that the state absorbs thousands of new residents every single day. This creates pressure that requires proactive planning from the government. He cited the Lagos Rail Mass Transit network as a key example. This system is designed to reshape land use and reduce traffic costs.

The Governor described chartered surveyors as vital custodians of value. He said they safeguard transparency and align development with social outcomes. Sanwo-Olu expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for the sector in 2026. He sees opportunities in transit-oriented development and affordable housing projects. However, he warned that these benefits require persistent and predictable planning.