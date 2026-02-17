Lagos Transport Union Names Major Motor Park after Tinubu

The Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers has officially named a newly built motor park in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The facility, known as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Modern Garage, is located in Oyingbo, a busy commercial district in Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria and the economic hub of West Africa. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with senior government officials and traditional leaders expected to attend.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, often referred to as NURTW, is a powerful labour union representing commercial drivers and transport operators across Nigeria. Its Lagos State chapter confirmed that the multi million naira facility was constructed to modernise public transportation infrastructure in the area. While the exact project cost was not publicly disclosed, multi million naira projects in Nigeria typically run into tens or hundreds of millions of naira. At an exchange rate of about ₦1,500 to $1, this would translate into significant six figure or higher amounts in United States dollars.

Dignitaries billed to attend the ceremony include the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mustapha Sego; His Royal Highness Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos and a prominent traditional ruler in southwestern Nigeria; Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State; Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation; and Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State.

The naming of the motor park adds to a growing number of public institutions and facilities across Nigeria that have been renamed in honour of President Tinubu since he assumed office on Monday, May 29, 2023. These include the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State in north central Nigeria, renamed in March 2024; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, renamed in May 2024; the Bola Tinubu Building at Nigeria’s National Assembly in Abuja in May 2024; the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, established in January 2025; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks in Abuja, inaugurated in January 2025; and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Youth Service Corps Permanent Orientation Camp in Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria, named in 2025.

President Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, has maintained strong political influence in the state. His presidency has seen his name attached to several public landmarks, a development that has generated debate among citizens, political analysts, and commentators about the symbolism and timing of such honours.

Okay News reports that the latest naming underscores the close relationship between influential labour unions and political leadership in Lagos State. Supporters describe the gesture as recognition of President Tinubu’s long standing role in Lagos politics and national governance. Critics, however, argue that the rapid renaming of public assets after a sitting president raises questions about precedence and public consensus.

The event in Oyingbo is expected to draw transport workers, community leaders, and government representatives. As more facilities bear the president’s name, discussions are likely to continue over how public monuments are chosen and what they represent in Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape.