Zamfara Governor Alleges Tinubu Giving N500bn Palliatives Only to APC Governors

Gusau, Zamfara – Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is distributing N500 billion in intervention funds exclusively to states governed by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with Radio DW Hausa, Lawal claimed that Zamfara State has not received any federal intervention funds since he assumed office in 2023. He suggested that the alleged exclusion may be linked to his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Federal Government has never disbursed any intervention fund to Zamfara State unlike other states,” the governor said, adding that he had information that some states had received over N500 billion. “My state has not received a single kobo. I believe it is because I am not in the same party as them.”

Lawal, who is the only governor in the North-West not affiliated with the APC, maintained that despite the alleged lack of additional federal support, his administration has continued to execute projects across the state. He said his government relies solely on statutory allocations and has not taken any new loans, noting that about N1.2 billion is deducted monthly to service existing debts.

Addressing speculation about a possible defection amid internal challenges within the PDP, the governor ruled out leaving the party. He stated that any such decision would require consultation with his supporters but expressed confidence that the PDP’s internal issues would be resolved.