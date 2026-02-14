Lagos Video Producer Uses Lekki Billboards To Send Valentine Note To Fiancée

A Nigerian music video producer, Femi Dapson, has marked Valentine’s Day with a public display of affection by placing personal love messages for his fiancée, Simisanya, on large digital billboards in Lekki, a busy coastal district of Lagos, Nigeria.

The gesture, shared on Saturday, February 14, 2026, drew attention because the messages were displayed in prominent locations in Lekki Phase 1 and Lekki Phase 2, areas known for heavy traffic, nightlife, and high footfall. Okay News reports that the posts quickly spread online after Dapson shared photos and videos of the billboards on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where he is popularly known as Uncle Dapson.

In his posts, Dapson explained that he wanted the message to be public rather than private. His caption read, “Happy Valentine’s Day from me to my sweet baby, #simisanya. A private message wasn’t enough, I needed to shout it so everyone can see so here we go.

“My message to you is on display the entire day on both sides of the billboards at Lekki phase 1 and Lekki phase 2.”

The photos and videos showed Valentine-themed graphics and text dedicated to Simisanya, visible to motorists and passersby moving through the area.

Simisanya responded on X with excitement, describing the surprise and thanking him for the gesture. She wrote, “When I saw this, I screamed! Didn’t see this coming, honestly. I love him soooooooo much. I love you, my baby!! You are amazing.”

The display reflects a growing social media trend in which couples make increasingly elaborate Valentine’s Day gestures that are designed to be seen both in public spaces and online.

The couple’s relationship has also drawn attention in recent months. They got engaged in July 2025 after Dapson proposed in an intimate setting. They later held a family introduction ceremony in November 2025, and they have said their wedding is scheduled for March 2026.