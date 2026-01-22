Makinde Rules Out Defection, Says He Is ‘Comfortable in the PDP’ After Meeting Tinubu

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has pushed back strongly against speculation that he may be considering a move away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he remains firmly rooted in the opposition party despite shifting political alignments at the national level.

Makinde addressed the issue following a meeting with Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where questions were raised about recent defections by some PDP leaders to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okay News reports that the governor made it clear he has no intention of abandoning the PDP, stressing that his political comfort and identity remain intact within the party.

“I’m comfortable in the PDP,” Makinde said.

While rejecting any suggestion of defection, the governor acknowledged that Nigeria’s political challenges sometimes require cooperation beyond party lines. According to him, national progress should not be reduced to partisan rivalry.

“Again, we may have issues in this country where a bipartisan approach is required. It shouldn’t be a situation where only the APC is talking or only the PDP is talking. We must look at what puts our best foot forward in the interest of our nation,” he said.

Makinde further noted that when critical national interests are involved, inclusive engagement becomes unavoidable.

“At that point, you need everybody on board,” he added.

The governor’s comments come amid heightened political activity following the recent defection of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the PDP to the APC.

Makinde arrived at the Presidential Villa shortly after Mutfwang, a development that briefly fuelled speculation about his own political intentions.

However, his remarks underscored a clear distinction between engaging the federal government on national issues and switching party allegiance.

Makinde’s position suggests he is open to dialogue and cooperation at the centre, while maintaining his political base within the PDP.