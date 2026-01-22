Wike Celebrates as Son Bags Master’s Degree from London College

Joaquin Wike, the son of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has successfully graduated with a Master of Science degree in Management and Technology Change from the prestigious King’s College London.

Okay News reports that the news was made public on Thursday, January 22, 2026, by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka. Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Olayinka celebrated the academic milestone of the Minister’s son.

The graduation ceremony in London was a high-profile family affair, attended by top political figures and dignitaries. Among those present to celebrate with the Wike family were the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; PDP chieftain Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; and the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

Joaquin was supported by his parents, Nyesom Wike and Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as well as his siblings, Jazmyne and Jordan. This achievement marks a double celebration for the family, coming shortly after Joaquin’s brother, Jordan, graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Queen Mary University of London.