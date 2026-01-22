Manchester United Confirms Casemiro’s Departure at End of Season

Manchester United has officially announced that legendary midfielder Casemiro will leave the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract. The confirmation marks the end of a four-year tenure for the Brazilian international at Old Trafford, during which he became a pivotal figure in the squad’s midfield.

Okay News reports that the club released a statement on Thursday, January 22, 2026, paying tribute to the 33-year-old’s contributions. Since his unveiling in August 2022, the Brazil captain has made 146 appearances and scored 21 goals, earning a reputation for his combative style and ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Casemiro’s legacy at the club includes helping secure the 2023 Carabao Cup, where he scored a decisive header in the final against Newcastle United, as well as lifting the Emirates FA Cup in 2024.

Reacting to the announcement, Casemiro expressed deep gratitude to the fanbase. “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” he said. “From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.”

Despite the announcement, the midfielder emphasized that his work is not yet finished. “It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Supporters will have the opportunity to formally recognize Casemiro’s service during the final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest.