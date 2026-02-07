Man United Beat 10-Man Spurs 2–0 to Tighten Grip on Top Four

Manchester United recorded a comfortable 2–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, strengthening their push for a top-four Premier League finish.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory as the home side controlled large spells of the match.

Tottenham’s task became much harder after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute for a reckless challenge on Casemiro.

United made the numerical advantage count, with Mbeumo breaking the deadlock before Fernandes wrapped things up late on to spark celebrations among the home fans, according to Okay News.

The result moves United to 44 points from 25 games, four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, while Tottenham remain stuck in 14th place after another frustrating outing.

The pressure continues to mount on Spurs boss Thomas Frank as United extend their winning run under Michael Carrick.