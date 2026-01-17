Man United Beat City 2-0 to Secures Derby Win in Carrick’s Return

Manchester United defeated rivals, Manchester City 2-0 in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The fixture served as the first match for Michael Carrick during his second spell as the club’s caretaker manager, delivering an immediate impact on the team’s performance following recent managerial changes.

Okay News reports that the encounter remained scoreless throughout the first half, with the deadlock eventually broken in the 65th minute when Bryan Mbeumo scored following an assist from Bruno Fernandes.

The hosts solidified their lead shortly after in the 76th minute through Patrick Dorgu, who converted a pass from Matheus Cunha to effectively seal the match.

The result has drawn attention to the wider Premier League title race, with analysts suggesting that Manchester City’s defeat provides a significant opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

The victory was secured in front of a capacity crowd of over 74,000 spectators, marking a positive start to Carrick’s interim tenure.