Manchester United secured a historic 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, delivering a huge blow to the Gunners’ Premier League title aspirations. The Red Devils managed to hand Mikel Arteta’s side their first home defeat of the season. This result leaves Arsenal just four points clear at the top of the table, while the Manchester club’s resurgence continues under interim leadership.

The hosts initially appeared to be in total control, pinning the visitors in their own half with an aggressive high press throughout the opening stages. This persistent pressure eventually forced a breakthrough when Bukayo Saka’s dangerous cross deflected off Lisandro Martinez for an own goal, giving Arsenal a lead their dominance deserved.

However, the momentum shifted abruptly following a defensive error by Martin Zubimendi, whose misplaced pass allowed Bryan Mbeumo to equalize for the visitors just before the interval.

Okay News reports that Bryan Mbeumo’s equalizer marked a historic milestone for the Cameroonian forward, making him the first player from his nation to surpass 50 goals in the English top flight. Additionally, Mbeumo became the first Manchester United player since the 2012-13 season to score against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool in a debut campaign. This clinical finish drained the energy from the home crowd and set the stage for a frantic and unpredictable second half.

The drama intensified after the break as Patrick Dorgu put Manchester United ahead with a spectacular long-range strike that left the Arsenal defense stunned. Despite the setback, the league leaders fought back and eventually found a second equalizer through Mikel Merino, who tapped the ball home during a chaotic goal-mouth scramble following a corner. The Emirates erupted as goalline technology confirmed the ball had crossed the line, momentarily restoring Arsenal’s hopes of salvaging their unbeaten home record.

The parity was short-lived, however, as Matheus Cunha produced the decisive moment of the match in the closing stages. Finding space on the edge of the area, Cunha unleashed a powerful drive into the bottom corner to restore the Red Devils’ lead and silence the North London faithful once again. Despite seven minutes of added time and desperate late pressure from the hosts, Manchester United’s defensive unit held firm to secure their first win at the Emirates since 2017.

The victory represents a perfect start for interim manager Michael Carrick, who has now overseen back-to-back wins against title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal. For United, the three points propel them into the top four, significantly boosting their chances of Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and his squad must now regroup as they face increased pressure from Manchester City and Aston Villa in a title race that has been blown wide open.