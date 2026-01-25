Ghana Military Debunks Claims of High HIV Rates Among Recruits

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has officially addressed a wave of online reports alleging that a significant majority of individuals applying for military service tested positive for HIV. In a formal statement released to clarify the situation, the military high command categorized these widespread claims as entirely baseless and a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation.

The controversy began when a series of digital publications suggested that over 60 percent of recent applicants failed their medical examinations due to their health status. These reports created considerable public concern regarding the health and readiness of the nation’s youth and the integrity of the ongoing recruitment process being conducted by the military.

Okay News reports that the official rebuttal was issued on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as part of a broader effort to restore public confidence in the recruitment cycle. The GAF emphasized that the figures currently circulating in the media are “fake news” and do not originate from any official medical records or authorized military spokespersons.

According to the military authorities, the medical screening phase of the current recruitment exercise is still active and has not yet reached its final conclusion. Because the process is ongoing, no comprehensive data sets or final results have been officially declared or released to any third-party organizations at this stage of the induction.

The GAF further noted that attributing specific percentages or health outcomes to the current batch of applicants is both false and highly misleading. The military leadership has urged the general public, as well as prospective recruits and their families, to disregard these unverified reports and to rely only on official channels for updates regarding the status of the enlistment.

In its concluding remarks, the Ghana Armed Forces reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining professional standards and transparency throughout its operations. The military indicated that it would continue to follow its established medical protocols to ensure that only qualified individuals are selected to serve, while protecting the privacy and dignity of every applicant involved in the process.