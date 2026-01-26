More Global Honours Pour In for Alex Honnold After Historic 101-Story Climb

American climber Alex Honnold has received more accolades from all corners of the world after his successful free solo ascent of the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday in Taiwan. Navigating the 508-meter steel and glass structure without the aid of ropes, harnesses, or any protective equipment, Honnold reached the summit in a staggering one hour and 31 minutes. This achievement effectively shattered the previous record for scaling the building, more than halving the time set by French climber Alain Robert in 2004.

Okay News reports that a wave of official congratulations has followed the Sunday feat, led by Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, who lauded Honnold as “brave and fearless.” The President noted that the live broadcast, which reached millions worldwide via Netflix, served as a unique window into the warmth of the Taiwanese people and the architectural beauty of the nation’s capital. Former President Tsai Ing-wen also joined the tributes, describing the climb as a historic accomplishment that showcased Taiwan’s order and prosperity to a global audience.

The international sporting and entertainment communities have been equally vocal in their admiration. Adventurer Bear Grylls hailed Honnold as a “humble champion” and a legend, expressing relief and joy at his safe arrival at the spire. Meanwhile, television personality Piers Morgan described the ascent as “astonishing,” stating that Honnold’s mental resilience and physical skill were mind-blowing. On social media, the feat trended for hours, with sports analyst Pat McAfee even likening the climber to a real-life “Spider-Man.”

The climb was not without its challenges, as initial attempts on Saturday were pushed back due to inclement weather and slippery surfaces. Once the ascent began on Sunday, Honnold had to contend with intense heat and high-altitude winds that grew stronger as he neared the top. Despite these conditions, he remained composed, even pausing to acknowledge fans who were cheering and waving from behind the glass of the 89th-floor observatory as he passed them on the exterior.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) also released a statement congratulating the climber, noting that his success has introduced the iconic landmark to a broader American and global audience. For Honnold, whose ropeless climb of El Capitan earned him an Academy Award for the documentary Free Solo, this urban challenge represented a decade-long dream. He celebrated the successful finish at the spire with his wife, Sanni McCandless, and described the experience simply as “sick.”

As celebrations continue to pour in from across the globe, the feat is being recognized as the highest urban free solo in history. Beyond the spectacle, Honnold expressed hope that his climb would inspire others to find meaningful ways to use their time and pursue their own ambitions. With the world still buzzing from the “Skyscraper Live” event, the 40-year-old athlete has once again redefined the limits of human capability in the digital age.