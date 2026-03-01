Manchester United Secure 2-1 Comeback Win Over Crystal Palace

Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 comeback victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, propelling the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table. The match at Old Trafford started poorly for the hosts, who fell behind just four minutes in when Maxence Lacroix planted a header past goalkeeper Senne Lammens from a corner kick.

Okay News reports that the game’s turning point arrived early in the second half when Lacroix was sent off for pulling down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area.

United captain Bruno Fernandes expertly converted the resulting spot-kick to level the score, before providing a pinpoint cross just minutes later for in-form striker Benjamin Sesko to head home the decisive match-winner.

Despite a sluggish first half where Crystal Palace dominated the early exchanges and nearly doubled their lead, United capitalized on their numerical advantage to turn the tide.

The hard-fought win allows Michael Carrick’s squad to leapfrog Aston Villa in the standings, further cementing their push for Champions League qualification.