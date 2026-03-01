Tinubu, First Lady Celebrate Pastor Adeboye on 84th Birthday

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu have paid glowing tributes to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as he celebrates his 84th birthday.

In a joint statement issued by the State House, the First Family described the revered clergyman as one of the nation’s greatest gifts, serving as a “spiritual fortress” who continuously intercedes for Nigeria and its people.

Okay News reports that the presidential couple commended Pastor Adeboye for his profound wisdom, genuine humility, and an exceptional life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

The tribute highlighted that his significant contributions to the country extend far beyond the pulpit, encompassing vital areas such as philanthropy, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. The President and First Lady also expressed deep gratitude for his unceasing prayers, patriotic zeal, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress.

As the renowned religious leader, fondly called “Daddy G.O.,” marks his special day on March 2, the Tinubus joined his wife, Pastor Foluke, and the global Christian community in celebrating his decades of stewardship.

They acknowledged his unique leadership role, noting that his teachings have continued to shape and transform lives across multiple generations, and prayed for his continued good health and strength in his ministry.