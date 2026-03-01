Two Iranian Drones Strike Abu Dhabi Naval Base

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Two Iranian drones targeted a warehouse at the Al-Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, sparking a fire but resulting in no casualties.

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry confirmed that specialized emergency response teams quickly contained the incident, which ignited a blaze in two shipping containers used for storing general materials at the military installation.

Okay News gathered that the drone strike is part of a sweeping regional retaliation by Tehran following a massive, coordinated attack by the United States and Israel on Saturday.

That initial assault resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, American military assets, and several Gulf countries.

The rapidly escalating conflict mirrors a similarly intense military confrontation from last June, when Israeli and American forces launched a joint attack on Iran that triggered a 12-day war before a ceasefire was eventually reached.

As the violence surges across the Middle East once again, the international community remains on high alert over the expanding scope of the retaliatory strikes.