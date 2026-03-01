News

Three Dead, 14 Injured Following Mass Shooting at Texas Bar

By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
Buford's bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Austin, Texas, USA – At least three people, including an alleged gunman, have been killed and 14 others wounded following a mass shooting at a popular bar in Austin, Texas.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at Buford’s beer garden, located in the city’s busy downtown entertainment district on West 6th Street, as patrons were preparing for the venue to close.

Okay News reports that emergency services received the initial call regarding an active shooter at 1:39 a.m. According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the heavy presence of law enforcement already patrolling the nightlife area allowed off
icers and paramedics to arrive at the active scene in just 57 seconds.

Upon arrival, police confronted the armed suspect and immediately returned fire, resulting in the gunman’s death.
Austin EMS Chief Robert Luckritz confirmed that three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while 14 victims were transported to local hospitals, with three currently listed in critical condition.

Following the swift neutralization of the threat, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson publicly praised the rapid response of the city’s police and rescue personnel, stating that their immediate actions definitively saved lives as federal agencies join the ongoing investigation.

