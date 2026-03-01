NewsTop stories

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Reportedly Killed in Israeli Strikes

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Mr Ahmadinejad flashes a victory sign as he registers as a candidate for the presidential election. (AP Photo: Vahid Salemi)

Tehran, Iran – Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly been killed in Israeli and United States strikes on Iran, according to Israeli media reports cited Sunday.

The reports indicate that Ahmadinejad was struck at his residence as part of what Israeli outlets described as an ongoing campaign targeting senior Iranian figures. No official confirmation had been immediately issued by Iranian authorities at the time of publication.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013. His tenure was marked by hardline rhetoric toward Western nations and heightened international tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

His presidency also drew global attention following the disputed 2009 election and the mass protests that erupted across Iran in its aftermath. Further details on the reported strike were still emerging.

