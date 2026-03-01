Nine Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City of Beit Shemesh

Beit Shemesh, Israel – At least nine people have been killed following an Iranian missile strike on the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, as hostilities between Israel and Iran continue to intensify.

The attack comes amid escalating retaliation after the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes.

Israel’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, confirmed on Sunday that nine people were killed in the impact, while 20 others sustained injuries. Two of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Emergency responders and search-and-rescue teams were deployed to the affected area, with helicopters assisting in evacuating casualties.

The Israeli military said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the ballistic missile strike, as Iran continues to launch retaliatory attacks.

The latest incident marks a further escalation in the widening regional confrontation, raising concerns about continued civilian casualties and broader instability in the Middle East.