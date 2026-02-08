Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk Appear in Epstein Files Dinner Photo

A newly released photo contained in documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files has sparked renewed attention after it appeared to show Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seated at an intimate dinner. The image, released by the United States Department of Justice as part of a broader disclosure, has once again highlighted how the late financier was able to gain proximity to some of the world’s most influential figures in technology and business.

According to records, the photograph was emailed by Epstein to himself in August 2015. While Epstein is not visible in the image, investigators suggest he may have been the person behind the camera. The photo reportedly shows Zuckerberg and Musk seated around a table with several other individuals, though there is no direct evidence indicating that either tech executive had a personal interaction with Epstein during the dinner.

Further emails from the same period show Epstein referencing a dinner involving Zuckerberg and Musk, as well as other prominent tech figures such as LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Palantir chairman Peter Thiel. Previous media reports, including a 2019 Vanity Fair investigation, had already revealed that such a gathering took place, reportedly organized in honor of an MIT neuroscientist. Representatives for Zuckerberg have maintained that his contact with Epstein was limited and brief, insisting there was no ongoing relationship after the event.

While the latest revelations have fueled public scrutiny of Epstein’s network, there have been no allegations of wrongdoing against either Zuckerberg or Musk. Musk has repeatedly denied any close ties to Epstein and has said he declined invitations to visit the financier’s private island. The release of the photo has nevertheless intensified debate about accountability, transparency, and the extent of Epstein’s access to elite global circles before his arrest and death.