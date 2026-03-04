Medical Council Suspends Three Doctors Over Death of Chimamanda’s Son

Nigeria’s health sector is under fresh scrutiny after the country’s medical regulator moved against three doctors over the death of the toddler son of award-winning writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) confirmed that it has provisionally suspended the medical director of a Lagos-based private hospital alongside two other practitioners, following preliminary findings that established a prima facie case of medical negligence in the handling of the 21-month-old child’s treatment.

The child, Nkanu Adichie-Esege, died on January 7 after complications reportedly arose during preparatory medical procedures at Euracare Hospital in Lagos. The council’s investigative panel also reviewed aspects of care linked to Atlantis Hospital as part of its inquiry.

According to officials familiar with the process, the suspensions will remain in place pending the determination of the matter before the council’s disciplinary tribunal. A final decision could range from exoneration to the withdrawal of practising licences, depending on the tribunal’s findings.

The family of the deceased had publicly alleged that there were critical lapses in care, including claims that oxygen was not promptly administered and that sedation levels may have contributed to cardiac complications. The hospital, however, expressed condolences to the family while denying any wrongdoing.

An inquest into the child’s death is scheduled to commence on April 14 at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos. The coroner is expected to hear testimony from medical experts and hospital representatives to establish the precise circumstances and cause of death.

Beyond the immediate case, the incident has intensified debate about standards of care, oversight of private medical facilities, and emergency response protocols within Nigeria’s healthcare system. The Federal Ministry of Health has since acknowledged systemic gaps and announced the formation of a national task force focused on clinical governance and patient safety, signalling possible regulatory reforms in the months ahead.