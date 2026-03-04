Tinubu Swears in Olatunji Disu as Nigeria’s New Police Chief

Abuja, Nigeria — Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Wednesday formally swore in Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police, the highest-ranking officer in the Nigeria Police Force, which is the country’s national law enforcement agency.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, shortly before the start of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, the federal government’s top decision-making body. Disu took the oath of office at 2:53 pm West African Time (WAT, GMT+1), after his citation was read by the State House Director of Information and Public Relations, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, senior cabinet members, and other top government officials attended the event. President Tinubu entered the Council Chambers at 2:48 pm WAT, after which the National Anthem was performed and official citations were presented for the appointees.

Okay News reports that immediately after administering the oath to Disu, the President also swore in newly appointed commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the federal body responsible for monitoring revenue distribution among Nigeria’s three tiers of government, and members of the Federal Civil Service Commission, the constitutional body that oversees appointments and discipline within the federal civil service.

Among those appointed to the Federal Civil Service Commission were Professor Ngbea Gabriel from Benue State and Omoregie Idahagbon from Edo State, both in southern and central Nigeria. The new commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission included Abubakar Wamakko from Sokoto State, Senator Marafa Abba from Taraba State, Ahmed Waziri from Adamawa State, Hadizatu Mustapha from Borno State, Helen Bob from Bayelsa State, and Oladele Gboyega from Osun State.

Disu’s confirmation as substantive Inspector-General of Police followed the unanimous endorsement of his appointment by the Nigeria Police Council on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Nigeria Police Council is a constitutional body chaired by the President and responsible for advising on the appointment and discipline of the police chief.

The ceremony on Wednesday preceded the first Federal Executive Council meeting of the year, which began at 3:01 pm WAT.

In attendance were several senior officials, including the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Tunji Olaopa; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Police Affairs Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack.

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, several state governors spoke in support of Disu during Monday’s Police Council meeting. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Disu’s record, especially his tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub, between 2015 and 2021, where he was recognised for his work in crime control.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule also praised the President’s decision, saying the appointment was based on Disu’s professional track record. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, recalled Disu’s service in Rivers State in southern Nigeria as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and the anti-kidnapping unit between 2014 and 2015. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah seconded the motion endorsing the appointment at the Council meeting.

Disu’s confirmation came less than one week after President Tinubu appointed him acting Inspector-General of Police following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on Sunday, February 23, 2026. Egbetokun officially cited “family issues” in his resignation letter.

Disu, 59, was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, southwestern Nigeria. He joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. Over the years, he has obtained qualifications in public administration, forensic investigation, criminology, security studies, legal psychology, and entrepreneurship.

Before his latest appointment, he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit and the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos.

Like his predecessor, Disu previously worked under President Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. While Kayode Egbetokun served as Chief Security Officer during that period, Disu served as Aide-de-Camp.

During his decoration as acting Inspector-General of Police last week, President Tinubu charged him to “make the police better than you met it,” emphasising the need to strengthen discipline, improve cooperation among security agencies, and rebuild public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

In his response, Disu pledged to end the era of impunity within the Force and enforce zero tolerance for corruption and human rights abuses.

Why this matters is that the Inspector-General of Police heads law enforcement in Africa’s most populous country and plays a central role in tackling security challenges, including violent crime, kidnapping, and insurgency. Disu now assumes full leadership at a time when public confidence and police reform remain key national issues.