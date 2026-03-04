Ex-Bayelsa Governor Dickson Fuels Defection Rumours With Scheduled Announcement

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria – Former Bayelsa State governor and serving senator, Henry Seriake Dickson, has stirred political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections with a cryptic announcement promising a “major statement” on the future of “our people and our democracy.”

In a message made available to Okay News on Wednesday, Dickson said he would address a press conference at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2026, urging supporters to “stay tuned” and “be part of the moment.” The announcement, tagged with references to the NDC and the 2027 elections, has intensified speculation about his political future.

Unconfirmed reports circulating within political circles suggest the senator may be preparing to defect from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The NDC was recently approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and is believed to be positioning itself as a fresh alternative in the evolving political landscape.

Sources familiar with the development claim the NDC is being backed by Dickson as part of a broader strategy to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State. The move is said to follow the reported defection of Governor Douye Diri from the PDP to the APC, a shift that has altered the balance of power in the oil-rich state.

While Dickson has not publicly confirmed any defection, Thursday’s press conference is expected to clarify his next political steps and could signal a significant realignment in Bayelsa politics as parties begin early positioning for 2027.

Observers say the coming days may prove pivotal, not only for Bayelsa’s political configuration but also for opposition strategies nationally, as defections and new party formations reshape Nigeria’s pre-election terrain.