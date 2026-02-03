Morocco Plans Appeal Against CAF Punishments After Africa Cup Of Nations Final Disorder

Morocco’s national football body, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), says it will challenge the disciplinary penalties and fines handed down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the organisation that runs African football, after chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Senegal.

The FRMF said it would file an appeal following sanctions announced last month, which included a combined fine of $315,000 and suspensions for two Moroccan players. Okay News reports that Morocco’s football leaders believe the punishments do not match what happened during the match.

In a statement, the FRMF said it was taking the matter to appeal “in order to preserve all rights guaranteed by the regulations,” while also raising concerns about what it described as a “non-conformity” between the sanctions and the seriousness of the incidents.

The AFCON final, played on Sunday, 18 January 2026, between Morocco, a North African country, and Senegal, a West African country, turned controversial late in normal time. A goal by Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr was ruled out for a foul on Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, who was also named Africa’s top men’s player for 2025.

Soon after the disallowed goal, Morocco were awarded a penalty when forward Brahim Diaz was judged to have been fouled. The decision triggered angry protests from Senegal’s players.

The penalty took a long time to be taken, and Diaz’s attempt was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The match later went into extra time, where midfielder Pape Gueye scored the winning goal that secured Senegal’s second AFCON title.

During the stoppage caused by the disputed penalty, disorder broke out in the stands and on the pitch. Some Senegal supporters threw objects, while others briefly entered the field before police and security officials restored order.

CAF’s disciplinary measures against Morocco included a $200,000 fine for what it called the “inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys.”

Morocco also received a $100,000 fine for “improper conduct” after players and members of the technical crew entered the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review area and disrupted the work of the match referee, who was from the Republic of the Congo.

CAF added a $15,000 fine after Moroccan supporters used laser pointers in an attempt to distract Senegalese players.

Beyond the financial penalties, Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was hit with a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine for “unsporting behaviour.” Morocco’s captain, Achraf Hakimi, was also suspended for two matches.

Senegal’s football body, the Senegal Football Federation (FSF), also said it would appeal its own sanctions. Senegal were fined a total of $615,000 for several offences linked to the final. Their head coach, Pape Thiaw, received a five-match ban.

CAF also handed two-match suspensions to two Senegal players, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, for “unsporting behaviour towards the referee.”

In its decisions on Senegal, CAF cited what it called “unsporting conduct” by players and technical staff, saying the actions breached the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play, loyalty, and integrity.