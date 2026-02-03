Tinubu Sends Birthday Tribute To NNPC Board Chairman Musa Kida At 65

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent birthday greetings to Ahmadu Musa Kida, the chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), as he turned 65.

In a message issued on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, the President praised Kida’s long career across Nigeria’s public and private sectors, noting that he has also been active in professional basketball.

Okay News reports that Tinubu highlighted Kida’s decades of work in the country’s oil and gas industry, which is a major part of Africa’s largest economy and a key source of national revenue.

The President recalled that Kida joined Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited in 1985, a company that later became Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG), and said he built a reputation as a strong professional who contributed to the growth of the sector.

Tinubu also pointed to Kida’s present responsibilities at NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s state-owned energy company, saying the board chairman has been involved in efforts to reposition the organisation and improve revenue performance in line with the Federal Government’s goals for the oil industry.

The President encouraged Kida to renew his commitment to national service and wished him many more rewarding years.