Kogi Government Shuts All Primary and Secondary Schools for Two Weeks

The Kogi State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state, placing them on a two-week emergency break starting Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The sudden directive affects both public and private schools, with authorities yet to officially explain the reason behind the move.

However, according to information gathered by Okay News, the decision is linked to security concerns, with reports suggesting the state plans to carry out coordinated security raids across several areas. Sources say the shutdown is aimed at preventing possible reprisal attacks by bandits, especially on vulnerable locations such as schools.

The Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Kogi State, Pastor Reuben Jimoh, confirmed that the midterm break had been brought forward to accommodate the emergency measure. He stated that schools are expected to remain closed until February 16, warning that no institution should defy the directive.

Parents were also notified through school communication platforms, advising them to keep their children at home and encourage private study during the break. While the Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Solomon Musa, confirmed the closure, he declined to provide further details, leaving residents awaiting an official explanation from the state government.