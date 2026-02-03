‘Dubai Prince’ Scam: OCCRP Links Two Influential Nigerians to $2.5m Romance Fraud

An investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has linked two well-connected Nigerians to an alleged romance and investment scam in which a Romanian businesswoman was defrauded of more than $2.5 million. The scheme reportedly involved impersonating a Dubai prince and his financial manager over a period of nearly two years.

According to the report monitored by Okay News, Nzube Henry Ikeji, founder of the Nzube Ikeji Foundation, allegedly posed as the fake Dubai prince, while Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, founder of the Jose Foundation, is accused of acting as the prince’s financial manager. The interaction reportedly began on LinkedIn as a supposed business proposal and later evolved into an online romantic relationship.

OCCRP said the victim, identified as Laura, was convinced to make multiple payments under the guise of marriage customs, humanitarian investments, and financial arrangements. She was allegedly directed to meet the supposed financial manager in London, where the operation was further legitimised using aliases and fabricated credentials.

Investigators traced the transferred funds to accounts linked to the suspects in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The report also highlighted that both men maintained high-profile public images, frequently appearing with influential political and business figures, a factor OCCRP says helped reinforce credibility and sustain the long-running scam.