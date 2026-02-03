Celebrities

Legendary Gospel Singer Ron Kenoly Dies at 81

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Dr. Ron Kenoly

Renowned American gospel singer, worship leader, and songwriter Ron Kenoly has passed away at the age of 81. Reports say the celebrated minister died on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, with news of his death confirmed by fellow gospel artists and shared widely across social media.

Kenoly was globally known for his powerful worship anthems that shaped modern praise music and influenced generations of worship leaders across churches worldwide. His music ministry, marked by songs that emphasised joyful praise and deep reverence, earned him lasting respect within the Christian community, Okay News understands.

Reacting to the news, Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey described Kenoly as a major inspiration, noting that his songs helped define the worship sound of an era.

Tributes continue to pour in from fans and ministers who credit Ron Kenoly’s legacy with transforming gospel music and worship across continents.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Dubai Prince’ Scam: OCCRP Links Two Influential Nigerians to $2.5m Romance Fraud
Next Article South Sudan President Sacks Senior Aides for Naming Dead Man on Election Panel

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News