Legendary Gospel Singer Ron Kenoly Dies at 81

Renowned American gospel singer, worship leader, and songwriter Ron Kenoly has passed away at the age of 81. Reports say the celebrated minister died on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, with news of his death confirmed by fellow gospel artists and shared widely across social media.

Kenoly was globally known for his powerful worship anthems that shaped modern praise music and influenced generations of worship leaders across churches worldwide. His music ministry, marked by songs that emphasised joyful praise and deep reverence, earned him lasting respect within the Christian community, Okay News understands.

Reacting to the news, Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey described Kenoly as a major inspiration, noting that his songs helped define the worship sound of an era.

Tributes continue to pour in from fans and ministers who credit Ron Kenoly’s legacy with transforming gospel music and worship across continents.