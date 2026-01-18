Mother And Six Children Murder: Police Arrest Three Suspects In Kano

Nigeria’s Kano State Police Command, operating under the authority of the Nigeria Police Force headed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, National Police Medal (NPM), has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the killing of a mother and six children at Dorayi Chiranchi residential community in Kano State, north western Nigeria.

The attack occurred on Saturday, 17 January, 2026, at the victims’ family residence, prompting intense security operations across multiple communities.

According to the Commissioner of Police for Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, Senior Fellow of International Police Management (sfipma), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (mnim), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Professional Security (mnips), Member of the American Society for Industrial Security (masis), the operation was coordinated by a special tactical team deployed immediately after the killings were discovered.

The Police Commissioner confirmed that the suspects were arrested at different times on Sunday, 18 January, 2026, during a coordinated manhunt across various neighborhoods within Kano State.

The individuals arrested include:

• Umar Auwalu, male, twenty three years of age, a resident of Sabuwar Gandu community in Kano State.

• Isyaku Yakubu, male, also known by the alias “Chebe,” forty years of age, a resident of Sagagagi community in Kano State.

• Yakubu Abdulaziz, male, also known as “Wawo,” twenty one years of age, a resident of Sabon Gida Sharada community in Kano State.

During preliminary interrogation, Police authorities disclosed that Umar Auwalu, who is reportedly a brother to the deceased woman’s husband, confessed to involvement in the killings and to leading the attack. Officers stated that Mr. Auwalu further admitted to participating in previous violent crimes, including “killing and burning two women in Tudun,” referring to Tudun Wada, a local community within Kano State.

Investigators also confirmed that items recovered from the crime scene included “four blood cloths, two dead phones, a cutlass, a club (locally known as Gora), and other weapons,” alongside additional incriminating materials. Forensic specialists and homicide detectives are currently examining the evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials clarified that motives behind the attack are still under assessment, with detectives interrogating the suspects and expanding their investigations across nearby communities.

Okay News reports that the Kano State Police Command praised its officers for their swift response and expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation, support and prayers throughout the security operation. The Police assured the public of their continued commitment to “put criminals ahead of the party,” a phrase used to emphasize prioritizing public safety over criminal activities.

The Police Command reiterated that additional updates will be issued as the investigation progresses and charges are formally prepared for court.