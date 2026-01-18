Qatar Appoints Ali Al Thawadi to Gaza Executive Board to Support Peace Efforts

The State of Qatar has appointed Ali Al Thawadi, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office for Strategic Affairs, to represent the country on the Gaza Executive Board, as part of its continued involvement in regional peace and mediation efforts.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the International Media Office of the State of Qatar, which reaffirmed Doha’s active role in efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and promote long-term peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.

According to the statement, Al Thawadi’s appointment is aimed at supporting international initiatives focused on effective governance and sustainable development in Gaza, while advancing diplomatic pathways toward an enduring resolution of the conflict.

Okay News reports that Al Thawadi has been a central figure in Qatar’s mediation activities, engaging in sustained dialogue with Israel, Hamas, and key international partners. His efforts have contributed to the release of several hostages, the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Palestinian territories, and negotiations around ceasefire arrangements.

The statement further noted that Al Thawadi played a significant role in Qatar’s contribution to Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the war, underscoring Doha’s involvement in high-level diplomatic initiatives beyond the region.

“With this appointment, His Excellency Al Thawadi will continue, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to support the ongoing peace process through the Gaza Executive Board and other international initiatives,” the statement said.

Qatar has positioned itself in recent years as a key mediator in Middle East conflicts, leveraging diplomatic engagement and humanitarian support to bridge divides and encourage dialogue among rival parties.