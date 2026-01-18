Nigerian Composer Stirs Controversy Following Wedding to Same-Sex Partner in the US

The recent wedding of Nigerian pianist and composer Innocent Ndubuisi Okechukwu to his partner, Greg, has generated a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. The ceremony, which was held on January 10, 2026, took place at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lockport, Illinois, where the couple celebrated their union by incorporating traditional Igbo attire into the Episcopal rites.

Okay News reports that the release of photographs and videos from the event, alongside earlier clips of the couple, immediately became a trending topic within the Nigerian digital space.

The images, which depicted the couple in matching cultural outfits, sparked a heated conversation that reflects the deep-seated cultural and religious divides regarding same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

The public discourse has been varied, ranging from shock and religious criticism to tribal-based commentary. While many users expressed strong disapproval citing biblical and traditional grounds, others argued in favor of personal freedom, urging the public to focus on Okechukwu’s contributions to music rather than his private affairs.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the complex dialogue surrounding LGBTQ+ rights within the Nigerian diaspora and the homeland.