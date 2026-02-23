Nasir El-Rufai Challenges Abuja Anti-Corruption Raid in Court

ABUJA, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — Former Governor of Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a ₦1 billion (about $667,000) lawsuit against Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), accusing the anti-corruption agency of unlawfully invading his residence in the capital city.

The legal action follows a search carried out at his home in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. According to court documents, El-Rufai is challenging the validity of a search warrant issued on Tuesday, February 4, 2026, by a Chief Magistrate of the Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Through his legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Oluwole Iyamu, El-Rufai is asking the court to declare that the warrant authorising the search and seizure operation at his residence was invalid, null, and void. He argued that the warrant was defective and did not meet constitutional standards.

Specifically, he urged the court to declare that the search warrant was “null and void for lack of particularity, material drafting errors, ambiguity in execution parameters, overbreadth, and absence of probable cause thereby constituting an unlawful and unreasonable search in violation of Section 37 of the Constitution.”

Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees citizens the right to privacy of their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations, and telegraphic communications.

El-Rufai further asked the court to rule that “any evidence obtained pursuant to the aforesaid invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against the applicant, as it was procured in breach of constitutional safeguards.”

He is also seeking an injunction to prevent the ICPC and its officers from relying on, using, or presenting any material allegedly obtained during the search in any investigation or prosecution involving him.

Okay News reports that El-Rufai is demanding ₦1 billion (about $667,000) in damages from the anti-corruption agency. The former governor provided a detailed breakdown of the claim. He is seeking ₦300 million (about $200,000) as compensatory damages for what he described as psychological trauma, emotional distress, and loss of personal security.

He is also demanding ₦400 million (about $267,000) as exemplary damages, arguing that the award would deter future misconduct by law enforcement agencies and affirm his constitutional rights.

In addition, he is asking for ₦300 million (about $200,000) as aggravated damages for what he described as malicious and oppressive conduct, including the alleged use of a defective warrant obtained through misleading representations.

El-Rufai is further seeking ₦100 million (about $67,000) to cover the cost of filing the suit, including legal fees and associated expenses.

The case raises broader questions about the limits of investigative powers granted to anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria and the constitutional protections available to public officials and private citizens alike. The court is expected to determine whether the warrant met legal standards and whether any evidence obtained can be used in future proceedings.