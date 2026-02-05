NBA Relaunches Digital Stamp and Seal, Offers Free Access to Young Lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the relaunch of its Digital Stamp and Seal, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening professional regulation, improving ease of legal practice, and safeguarding the integrity of legal documentation in Nigeria. The announcement was made in a statement released on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Okay News understands the initiative—first introduced under the administration of Mr. Y. C. Maikyau, SAN—has now been upgraded to make the application process simpler, faster, and more accessible for lawyers nationwide. The NBA said the relaunch is part of its broader push to modernise legal practice through technology and curb abuses linked to unauthorised documentation.

A major highlight of the relaunch is the decision to grant free access to young lawyers. Legal practitioners who are between one and seven years post-call and have paid their 2026 Bar Practising Fee will receive the Digital Stamp and Seal at no cost, easing financial pressure and supporting early-career lawyers.

The NBA reaffirmed that the Digital Stamp and Seal remains mandatory for authenticating legal documents, helping to prevent forgery, impersonation, and the activities of fake lawyers. The Association urged eligible members to take advantage of the simplified process, describing the relaunch as a practical step toward higher professional standards, access to justice, and a stronger future for the Bar.