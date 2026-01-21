NCC Licenses Six New ISPs as Competition Grows with Starlink and Mobile Operators

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed six new Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to operate in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2026, increasing the total number of authorised ISPs to 231 from 225 in December 2025.

Okay News reports that the new licences come amid intense competition from mobile network operators and satellite providers like Starlink, putting pressure on traditional ISPs.

The newly licensed companies are Intellvision Technologies Limited, Granet Technologies Limited, Fiber Sonic Limited, Dasol Solution Services Ltd, Boost ISP Limited, and Amazon Kuiper Nigeria Limited.

Five of the new ISPs are based in Lagos, while one operates from Owerri in Imo State.

NCC data highlights a strong concentration of ISP operations in urban centres like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, reflecting high infrastructure costs and demand in major cities.

The licences reflect Nigeria’s openness to global satellite broadband providers, with Amazon Kuiper joining Starlink, which has rapidly gained customers since its 2023 entry.

Industry players note that without regulatory safeguards, smaller ISPs may struggle against dominant mobile operators and satellite providers due to scale, capital intensity, and aggressive pricing.

Chidi Ibisi, Executive Director, Business Development at Broadbased Communications Ltd, said: “You cannot fight the big player; that is the reality; what we are asking for is a way to work harmoniously, where everyone gets a piece of the pie.”

Kehinde Joda, Head of Regulatory and Public Relations at FibreOne, highlighted challenges including high infrastructure costs and the need for innovation beyond plain internet access.

The ISP market remains concentrated, with Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne accounting for about 65% of active customers in Q2 2025.