‘Truth Has Vindicated Us’ — Peter Obi Responds as Police Confirm Mass Abduction

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has issued a sharp rejoinder to his critics following the official confirmation that over 150 worshippers were indeed kidnapped from churches in Kajuru, Kaduna State. The former Anambra State Governor questioned the integrity of the initial denials by government officials and the subsequent attacks directed at him for raising the alarm.

Okay News reports that Obi’s response comes on the heels of a scathing open letter from former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, who had earlier castigated Obi for “amplifying falsehoods.” Fani-Kayode had relied on initial statements from the Kaduna State Government and the Police Command—which described reports of the abduction as “fake news”—to accuse Obi of being a “conflict entrepreneur” seeking to score political points from a non-existent crisis.

However, with the police now confirming the incident, Obi took to social media to demand accountability from those who attempted to suppress the information. “Since it has now been confirmed that over 150 worshippers were kidnapped from churches in Kaduna, where and how did those who denied the incident initially get their information?” Obi queried.

He further challenged the threats previously issued by authorities against those reporting the incident. “And since those who deny threatened to punish the people said to be spreading falsehood, who now face the punishment?” he asked, highlighting the irony of the situation where truth-tellers were intimidated by the state.

Obi used the opportunity to redefine what he considers effective governance, subtly contrasting his philosophy with that of his detractors. He argued that in any serious nation, such a tragedy would trigger immediate, decisive national action and clear communication. “Leadership is not only about grabbing power, but it is also about presence,” he stated. “It is about speaking when citizens are hurting, acting when lives are at risk, and showing clearly that every Nigerian life matters.”

Concluding his message with the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough, Obi called for urgent efforts to ensure the safe release of all victims and urged the government to confront the persistent insecurity crisis decisively. He reiterated his campaign mantra, asserting that “A New Nigeria is POssible,” as the nation grapples with this latest security breach.