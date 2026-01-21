Davido’s Father Speaks on DNA Controversy Linked to Son, Confirms Negative Results

Deji Adeleke, Nigerian businessman and father of Afrobeats global star Davido, has publicly addressed the long-running DNA controversy involving his son, insisting that multiple paternity tests conclusively proved that the child at the centre of the claims is not Davido’s daughter.

Dr. Adeleke made the clarification during a press briefing that circulated widely online on Wednesday, marking the first time he has personally addressed the issue.

The controversy centres on Anu, a teenage girl from Ibadan, whose mother, Ayo Labinjo, has alleged that she was conceived during an encounter with Davido in the early years of his music career.

Okay News reports that the issue resurfaced in recent weeks after a social media account claiming to belong to the girl appealed publicly to Davido to undergo another DNA test, citing alleged bullying at school over her paternity.

Responding to the renewed claims, Davido stated last week that several DNA tests had already been conducted, all of which showed he was not the child’s biological father. His father has now provided detailed background to support that position.

“I am Deji Adeleke, I’m the father of five children, three boys and two girls. David Adeleke, who you all know as Davido, is the baby of my family, he’s the last,” he said.

“I’m calling this press conference, and this is my very first time addressing the press, and for just one single reason.”

Dr. Adeleke traced the matter back to 2014, when he first became aware of the allegation after receiving a package from Ibadan containing photographs of Davido and the child, a birth certificate listing “Adeleke David” as the father, and a letter from the child’s grandmother.

“She said her eldest daughter informed her that David Adeleke was responsible for her pregnancy after meeting him when he came to Ibadan for a show,” Adeleke recounted. “She stated clearly that she was not asking David to marry her daughter, only to confirm paternity and take responsibility if confirmed.”

According to Adeleke, he immediately contacted the family and personally arranged a DNA test at a hospital in Lagos, with samples sent to South Africa for analysis.

“Immediately I read the letter, even before speaking to David, I called the woman,” he said. “I told her that if the child was truly my granddaughter, I would welcome her into my family happily.”

He explained that saliva samples were taken from both Davido and the child in the presence of all parties involved, with both himself and the grandmother designated to receive the results.

“When the results were ready, both the grandmother and I went to collect them together, as agreed. The result stated that the probability of paternity was zero per cent,” Adeleke said.

“The DNA profile is clear. DNA will not change even if it is done ten times.”

Despite the outcome, Adeleke said he personally suggested conducting additional tests at other reputable centres to remove any lingering doubt, offering to cover accommodation and logistics for the family in Lagos. He said all subsequent tests returned the same result.

“If the DNA result had shown that Anu was David’s daughter, the family would be more than happy to accept her,” he stressed, noting that he already has 14 grandchildren. “What is one more?”

Addressing calls for the DNA reports to be made public, Adeleke declined, citing privacy, security, and legal concerns.

“It is dangerous for anyone’s DNA profile to be in the public domain,” he said.

Dr. Adeleke also accused controversial social media personality Kemi Olunloyo of impersonation and misinformation, alleging that she created social media accounts in the child’s name to fuel the controversy.

“She says she was my wife’s best friend. How can that be? I never met her,” he said.

He concluded by urging the public to disregard what he described as misleading online narratives surrounding the case, insisting that science, not speculation, had settled the matter.