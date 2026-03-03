Business

NCC Proposes 14-Day Notice to Subscribers Before Telcos Deactivate Dormant SIMs

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okaynews.com, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
The headquarters of the Nigerian Communications Commission in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed a new requirement compelling telecom operators to issue a minimum 14-day notice to subscribers before deactivating their SIM cards due to inactivity or postpaid churn, as part of broader reforms tied to the rollout of the Telecoms Identity Risk Management System.

Okay News reports that the proposal is contained in a consultation paper titled Stakeholders Consultation Process for the Telecoms Identity Risks Management Platform, dated February 2026. Under the proposed amendment to the Quality of Service Business Rules, operators would be required to send notifications through alternative lines or email at least 14 days before the final date for churn of both postpaid and prepaid lines.

At present, Section 2.3.1 of the QoS Business Rules allows a subscriber line to be deactivated if it has not been used for a Revenue Generating Event within six months. If inactivity persists for another six months, the subscriber may lose the number, except in cases of network-related faults. The proposed amendment does not alter the six-month inactivity threshold but introduces a mandatory advance notification requirement before final churn, tightening consumer protection safeguards.

Beyond notification, the Commission is also seeking to strengthen data reporting obligations. A new provision would require operators to submit details of all churn numbers to the Telecoms Identity Risks Management System within seven days of completion of the churn process. The system is designed to provide a uniform, cross-sector approach to verifying the integrity and status of mobile numbers across Nigeria’s communications network, supporting regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria in tackling identity-related fraud risks linked to recycled and dormant SIMs. This SIM deactivation reform aims to enhance consumer protection while reducing fraud risks associated with mobile number recycling.

