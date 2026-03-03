Business

FG Targets $3.2 Billion Livestock Market with New Export Reforms Amid US Pressure

By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okaynews.com, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Livestock export
Livestock export

The Federal Government has announced plans to reform its livestock export framework, a market estimated at $3.2 billion, as it responds to a recent recommendation by the United States Congress to block Nigeria’s beef and cattle exports to key African countries.

Okay News reports that the Head of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Livestock Development, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, stated that Nigeria’s livestock sector is currently undergoing a structured transformation aimed at developing a modern, quality-assured, and export-oriented red meat industry. The reforms focus on animal health management, traceability systems, sanitary compliance, and value chain development to strengthen formal processing and certification systems required for expanded participation in regional and continental markets.

US lawmakers last week recommended to President Donald Trump the need to block beef and cattle-related exports from Nigeria to Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal as part of measures to disarm Fulani militias allegedly involved in violence against Christians. The recommendation was contained in a congressional report titled “Ending the Persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” submitted by members of the House Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees.

The ministry noted that livestock trade within the West African sub-region currently occurs largely through regional commercial exchanges, particularly in live animals, which support food supply across neighbouring countries. The government’s reform agenda aims to reposition the livestock sector as a key pillar of economic diversification, food security, job creation, and sustainable agricultural growth. Although the US proposal is yet to translate into binding policy, its appearance in the congressional report reflects growing diplomatic tension over Nigeria’s security situation and could have implications for regional livestock trade. This livestock export reforms initiative seeks to enhance quality standards and expand Nigeria’s participation in international markets.

