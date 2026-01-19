NCC Pushes Satellite D2D to Close Connectivity Gap for 23.3 Million Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is advocating for Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity to address coverage gaps affecting an estimated 23.3 million underserved Nigerians.

Okay News reports that a consultation paper published on the NCC website outlines the regulator’s rationale for adopting satellite-enabled direct mobile connectivity, driven by national assessments, technology trends, and limitations of terrestrial infrastructure.

The NCC noted that advances in satellite and non-terrestrial networks now enable mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, expanding coverage and improving service continuity.

The Commission’s push aligns with its mandate to ensure accessible, reliable, and efficient communications services nationwide.

“Findings from the Commission’s 2024 cluster gap study conducted by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), which identified 87 clusters affecting approximately 23.37 million people, highlight areas where connectivity challenges persist and where multiple solutions may be relevant,” the NCC stated.

It added that achieving universal access may require combining approaches tailored to specific use cases, locations, and conditions, rather than relying solely on one network model.

The NCC is seeking stakeholder input on introducing D2D services to support universal access while protecting competition, spectrum efficiency, and consumers.

The consultation, starting January 12, 2026, aims to gather evidence on use cases, benefits, risks, and public-interest considerations for D2D in Nigeria.

It will also assess suitable technologies, network architectures, performance characteristics, deployment factors, spectrum demand, coexistence, and authorisation ahead of any regulatory framework.

The paper builds on the NCC’s draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030), released in December, which positions non-terrestrial networks as a key complement to traditional infrastructure.

This follows Airtel Africa’s agreement with SpaceX in November 2025 to deliver Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria and other markets.

Satellite D2D connectivity is gaining global regulatory attention as it blurs lines between satellite and mobile services.

The NCC is aligning with developments at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), including studies for possible new spectrum allocations ahead of the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference.