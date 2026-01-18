Real Sociedad Hands League Leaders Barcelona Rare Defeat Despite Rashford Goal

Barcelona suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday, dropping important points in the La Liga title race despite a contribution from substitute Marcus Rashford. The loss at the Reale Arena leaves the league leaders with a precarious one-point advantage over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Okay News reports that the match was filled with drama, as Barcelona saw three separate goals disallowed for offside and struck the woodwork multiple times.

Real Sociedad took the lead in the first half through a volley from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, only for Rashford to equalize for the visitors with a header in the 70th minute.

However, parity lasted less than sixty seconds before Gonçalo Guedes scored what proved to be the winner for the hosts.

Despite Real Sociedad being reduced to ten men late in the game following a red card for Carlos Soler, they withstood nine minutes of stoppage time to secure a second consecutive home victory against the Catalan giants.