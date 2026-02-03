Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Swings To N1.49 Billion Profit In Dramatic Turnaround

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, a Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has reported a strong turnaround with a pre-tax profit of N1.49 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, a significant recovery from the pre-tax loss of N854.43 million recorded in the previous year.

The impressive results, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), were driven by a substantial 64% year-on-year growth in revenue, which reached N7.37 billion, primarily fueled by a surge in pharmaceutical product sales.

the company's performance was bolstered by a foreign exchange gain of N48 million, a stark reversal from the over N2 billion FX loss that heavily impacted the 2024 results. This contributed to an operating profit of N2.71 billion, up from a mere N18.89 million in 2024, while profit after tax settled at N982.11 million compared to a loss of N885.33 million in the prior period.

The fourth quarter of 2025 was particularly strong, delivering a profit before tax of N1.15 billion against a loss of N1.16 billion in the same quarter of 2024. On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 25% to N14.93 billion, although cash reserves declined due to debt repayments and inventory buildup, as the company restructured its borrowings, injecting N6.7 billion in new financing.

The market has responded positively to the turnaround, with Neimeth’s share price gaining 69% year-to-date on the NGX to close at N10.75 per share, ranking it as the 74th most valuable stock on the exchange. The results mark a robust recovery for the firm, highlighting improved operational efficiency and a more favorable foreign exchange environment.