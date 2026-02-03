Business

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Swings To N1.49 Billion Profit In Dramatic Turnaround

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
ByOgungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okaynews.com, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Follow:
2 Min Read
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, a Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has reported a strong turnaround with a pre-tax profit of N1.49 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, a significant recovery from the pre-tax loss of N854.43 million recorded in the previous year.

The impressive results, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), were driven by a substantial 64% year-on-year growth in revenue, which reached N7.37 billion, primarily fueled by a surge in pharmaceutical product sales.

Okay News reports that the company’s performance was bolstered by a foreign exchange gain of N48 million, a stark reversal from the over N2 billion FX loss that heavily impacted the 2024 results. This contributed to an operating profit of N2.71 billion, up from a mere N18.89 million in 2024, while profit after tax settled at N982.11 million compared to a loss of N885.33 million in the prior period.

The fourth quarter of 2025 was particularly strong, delivering a profit before tax of N1.15 billion against a loss of N1.16 billion in the same quarter of 2024. On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 25% to N14.93 billion, although cash reserves declined due to debt repayments and inventory buildup, as the company restructured its borrowings, injecting N6.7 billion in new financing.

- Advertisement -

The market has responded positively to the turnaround, with Neimeth’s share price gaining 69% year-to-date on the NGX to close at N10.75 per share, ranking it as the 74th most valuable stock on the exchange. The results mark a robust recovery for the firm, highlighting improved operational efficiency and a more favorable foreign exchange environment.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Federal Government Partners With Six Professional Bodies To Train Ten Million Nigerians
Next Article Federal Government To Share Electricity Subsidy Burden With States

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News