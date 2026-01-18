‘Nephew Is Prime Suspect in Killing of Woman and Six Children,’ Police Say

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a housewife and her six children in the Dorayi Chiranchi area of the Kano metropolis.

The arrests were the result of an intelligence-led operation conducted late Friday night, following directives from the Inspector General of Police to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Okay News reports that the prime suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Umar Auwalu, the nephew of the deceased woman. Police sources confirmed that Auwalu has confessed to masterminding the massacre and also admitted to participating in other violent killings across the state recently.

Two alleged accomplices, Isyaku Yakubu, 40, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21, were arrested alongside the prime suspect. Security operatives recovered significant evidence from the group, including bloodstained clothing, weapons, cash, and mobile phones belonging to the victims, as the investigation moves forward to uncover the full extent of the crime.