EU Condemns Trump’s Tariff Threats over Greenland as Blackmail

Major European Union member states have sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose steep tariffs on European allies, labeling the move as “blackmail.” The controversy stems from Trump’s demand to acquire Greenland, with the US President vowing to target countries such as France, Germany, and the UK with increasing import taxes if his bid for the Arctic territory is opposed.

Okay News reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading a push for a strong economic response, urging the bloc to activate its “Anti-Coercion Instrument.” This strategic mechanism would allow the EU to retaliate by restricting American access to public tenders, investments, and service markets within Europe.

In a show of unity, the eight targeted nations issued a joint statement warning that these threats jeopardize transatlantic relations and could lead to a “dangerous downward spiral.”

While diplomatic efforts continue, with emergency meetings scheduled in Brussels, the European Parliament is reportedly considering suspending ongoing trade deal negotiations with the US in protest.